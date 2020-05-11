Fani-Kayode Shocked As Wike Demolishes Two Hotels In Rivers

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has expressed surprise at the news that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike demolished two hotels in the state for violating lockdown order in the state.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode queried why the hotels were not shut down with the culprits arrested instead.

“Two hotels demolished in Port Harcourt because they violated the Governor’s executive order on COVID 19?

“The Governor did not see fit to simply close down the hotels and arrest the culprits but instead he KNOCKED them both down?

“I am utterly amazed!”