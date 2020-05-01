Fani-Kayode To Ganduje: Did Christians Ask For Relaxation Of Lockdown During Easter?

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the call by Umar Ganduje, the Kano state governor, for the relaxation of the lockdown of the state over Ramadan by querying if Christians asked for same during easter.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further expressed surprise that a governor can ask for such despite the large death in the state.

He wrote, “It amazes me that the Governor of Kano can be asking for a relaxation of the lockdown in his state because of Ramadan even when his people are still dropping dead like flies. Did Christians ask for a relaxation of the lockdown during Easter?”