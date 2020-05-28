Fans Berate Actor John Boyega Over Remarks On Racists

British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega has insisted heavily on his hatred for racists even after receiving some blow from fans.

The actor, on Twitter, pointed out that he hates racists in a post he made on the micro-blogging platform and has since been berated for his comments.

Some Twitter users were of the opinion that hate is a strong word and racism goes on beyond whites and blacks.

Reacting to the comments, the actor held on to his position as it concerns the death of George Floyd.

See Posts Here: