Fathia Williams Celebrates Adebayo Salami, Funsho Adeolu On Their Birthdays

Popular Yoruba actress, Fathia Williams took to her Instagram page on Saturday to celebrate her colleagues, Adebayo Salami alias Oga Bello and Funsho Adeolu as they turn a year older

The actress shared their photos with the caption;

“Happy Birthday Daddy @adebayo.salamiYou are a wonderful boss, father, and role model. On your birthday, I wish you all the best as always Sir🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Enjoy your day and stay safe Sir🙏🏻👌🏻………… Happy Birthday Paddy mi @adeolufunsho Today I wish you happiness, joy, and many more years of good health🙏🏻Have a wonderful birthday and stay safe“

