Fayemi Names Governing Board For Amotekun

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of members of the governing board of the security outfit, Amotekun.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Ado-Ekiti by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Mr. Akin Aregbesola was appointed as Chairman of the board.

Others include Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd) who would serve as Corps Commander, while Dr. (Mrs.) B. J. Akin-Obasola, Mr. Joel Idowu Ajayi, Major Fatai Fakorede (rtd) would serve as board members.

The governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board. According to him, the appointments take immediate effect.