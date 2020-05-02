Fear Grips Kate Henshaw As Her Twitter Followers Hit ‘666k’

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw took to her Twitter page on Friday to wish her fans a happy new month but she noticed her twitter followers hit “666”.

The actress was thrown into fear as she wondered if the number 666 on the first day of the month is a sign or a message.

Henshaw wrote;

“666K followers on the 1st of May….

Is this a sign? 🤔

God bless you all and I pray the month of May will be a manifestation of His magnificent favour, protection and grace ever than before..🙏

I do not take it for granted. Thank you🤗😚”

See the full post below: