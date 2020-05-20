FEC Approves N623m For Customs To Buy Computers

The sum of N623 million has been approved by the federal executive council (FEC) for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to purchase computers in all its zonal and area commands.

This was made known by Lai Mohammed, minister of information, while speaking with newsmen after the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the money was approved after Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, presented a memo, saying the N623 million would cover the cost to purchase 1,200 computers for the organisation.

“The minister of finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1,200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service, which was approved,” he said.

“The sum of the contract was N623,700,000 for the 1,200 desktops and computers for the use of the customs service all over the country.”