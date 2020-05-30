Federer Is World’s Highest-Paid Athlete, Forbes Says

Roger Federer topped the 2020 Forbes magazine list of highest-paid global athletes announced Friday, leading the lineup for the first time with pre-tax earnings of $106.3 million (95.5 million euros).

The Swiss tennis legend, becomes the first player from his sport atop the annual list since its 1990 debut, rising from fifth in 2019.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Reacts To Forbes Report About Her Net Worth

Federer’s haul over the past 12 months included $100 million from appearances fees and endorsement deals plus $6.3 million in prize money.

Football players Cristiano Ronaldo (105 million dollars), Messi (104 million dollars) and Neymar (95.5 million dollars) and American basketball player LeBron James (88.2 million dollars) rounded out the top five.