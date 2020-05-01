Fela’s Drummer, Tony Allen Dies At 79

Fela’s drummer and one of the pioneers of the famous afro-beat music, Tony Allen has passed on in Paris, his manager, Eric Trosset announced.

The legendary drummer who died at age 79 was said to have been diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm before passing on at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, France.

According to the statement by his manager, the cause of his death still remains unknown.

He said:

“He was in great shape, it was quite sudden. I spoke to him at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), then two hours later he was sick and taken to Pompidou hospital where he died,” he added.