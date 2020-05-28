Femi Otedola Celebrates As Daughter, DJ Cuppy Makes History (Photo)

Nigerian businessman and business mogul, Femi Otedola is currently celebrating as his daughter, Florence Otedola simply known and addressed as DJ Cuppy made history by becoming the first African ever to have a show on Apple music.

The elated father took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his daughter for the amazing feat.

Celebrating the feat, he said he is so proud of her.

He wrote: “My angel @cuppymusic has made history as the FIRST ever African to have a show on @AppleMusic 👏🏾Papa is so proud! … F.Ote”