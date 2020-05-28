Femi Otedola Celebrates As Daughter, DJ Cuppy Makes History (Photo)

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Nigerian businessman and business mogul, Femi Otedola is currently celebrating as his daughter, Florence Otedola simply known and addressed as DJ Cuppy made history by becoming the first African ever to have a show on Apple music.

The elated father took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his daughter for the amazing feat.

Read AlsoDJ Cuppy Shows Off Burnt Plantain She Fried; Asks Future Husband To ‘Be Prepared’

Celebrating the feat, he said he is so proud of her.

He wrote: “My angel @cuppymusic has made history as the FIRST ever African to have a show on @AppleMusic 👏🏾Papa is so proud! … F.Ote”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here