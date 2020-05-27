Femi Otedola Dashes Hope Of Man Who Intended Snatching Temi From Mr Eazi

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola may have just dashed the hope of a young man who had intended to snatch his daughter, Temi from his boyfriend, Mr Eazi.

It all started after the business mogul shared a photo of himself and Temi on his official Instagram page.

The man then commented that all he wants from the businessman is his daughter and also vowed to take good care of her.

Replying swiftly, the former Forte Oil owner replied the man that he should not forget that Temi already has a boyfriend.

See their exchange below: