‘Feminism Is Influenced By Satan’ – Nigerian Pastor Claims (Video)

Lead pastor of David Christian Centre, Kingsley Okonkwo, speaking in an Instagram live video, has shared his thoughts on feminism, the cleric has expressed his disapproval of the movement.

According to Pastor Okonkwo, there should be a difference in the way boys and girls are raised.

He said that the boys need more direction and the two genders are not the same

READ ALSO – Feminism Is Destroying Society And Promoting Hate – Nigerian Lady (Photo)

Pastor Okonkwo said: “Boys need a lot of direction. The way you raise boys is not how you raise girls because they are not the same.

Watch The Video Here: