FG Approves Establishment Of 6 New Federal Colleges Of Education

The federal government has approved the establishment of six new federal colleges of education in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media, who made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the locations of the new citadel of learning are Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto and Edo state.

There are 152 colleges of education in Nigeria, consisting of 21 federal, 82 private and 49 state colleges.