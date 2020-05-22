FG Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has asked churches, mosques and organizations in Nigeria to submit guidelines for reopening.

Ihekweazu stated this in Abuja at the press conference of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

The NCDC boss disclosed that the center received a draft of guidelines on Wednesday by the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association to reopen interstate transportation while curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that as the government prepares to ease more phases of lockdown in the coming weeks, organizations should come up with similar guidelines to expedite the process of safely reopening the economy.