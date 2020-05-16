FG Asks States Lifting Ban On Lockdown To Check Consequences

The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has asked states lifting lockdown to check the consequences.

As measures to curb the spread of the disease, President Muhammadu Buhari had locked down, Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

The president also appealed to states to adopt measures to check the spread of the disease. Subsequently, many states had ordered restriction of movement and public gathering.

But in the last 48 hours, states such as Borno, Ebonyi Gombe and Adamawa have lifted the lockdown.

At the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Friday, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, advised those who have done so to weigh the consequences of their action.

“​In providing leadership for the fight against this pandemic, Mr. President did encourage state governments to adapt national guidelines as suitable to their state and expects that such adaptation should be informed by empirical evidence of progress made,” he said.

“The PTF, therefore, urges states that are lifting restrictions which allows for large congregation of people to weigh their consequences in relation to creating opportunities for more seeding of the virus thereby negating gains already made.”