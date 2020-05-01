FG Building Labs In Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Not In Rivers – Wike

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has faulted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for building coronavirus laboratories in Lagos, Ogun and Kano states and failing to build one in the oil-rich state.

Wike stated this yesterday when the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Mukan visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Mr Mukan replaced Mustapha Dandaura, the former police chief in the state, who was redeployed to Abuja on April 17.

He said the country does not need the kind of politics the Federal Government and its agencies were playing at this time when coronavirus was ravaging the world.

“There must be a collaboration to fight the coronavirus pandemic. NCDC is building laboratories in Lagos, Ogun and Kano, without building any in Rivers State. This is a state that is exposed to several foreign and local visitors with no single Federal intervention.

“When oil companies write to change crew, we insist on knowing their coronavirus status. If they continue to politicise COVID-19, Nigeria will suffer it,” he said.