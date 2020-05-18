FG Extends Lockdown In Kano By Two Weeks

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kano State, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in Kano by two weeks to contain the spread of the virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced the president’s decision at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

After announcing the extension of the ease of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by two weeks, the SGF announced the ban on all inter-state movements and a total lockdown in Kano State.