FG Finally Reveals Drug Used For Treating COVID-19 Patients

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has revealed the drug used in treating COVID-19 patients in Nigeria, TheCable reports.

Ehanire, during a press briefing on Tuesday, said Nigeria has started using Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is an antiretroviral drug used in managing COVID-19 patients.

“We have been using that (Remdesivir); we have tried that in Lagos too,” he said.

“So, we have tried the antiretroviral drug to see what effect it has.”

The minister added that Nigeria has moved from disease importation to community spread.

Recall that the US had approved emergency use of Remdesivir, for treatment of the disease.

The US National Institute of Health had said the drug proved effective against the new coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has so far recorded 2802 cases while 93 persons have died from the coronavirus infection.