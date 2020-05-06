FG Grants Two-Month Licence Fee Waiver To Broadcast Stations

The Federal Government has granted a two-month licence fee waiver for terrestrial broadcast stations in the country as part of measures to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the broadcast industry.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this revelation at a meeting with the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on Wednesday in Abuja.

At the meeting, the Minister revealed this approval followed the request by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to grant the waiver.

The minister also revealed that he approved the distribution of protective equipment to some community broadcast stations across the country by the NBC.