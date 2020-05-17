FG Impounds UK Aircraft Over Illegal Flight Operations

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika says it has impounded an aircraft belonging to Fair Aviation, a United Kingdom-based aviation, for operating commercial flights contrary to the approval it got for humanitarian operations.

The minister, who made this known in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, described the company’s action as callous, adding that the company will receive maximum penalty.

He said, “Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. ”

“This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!’