FG Mulls ‘Isolated Restrictions’ As COVID-19 Cases Increases

The Federal Government of Nigeria might impose ‘isolated lockdowns’ in troubled parts of the country as confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 5,621.

This was revealed in an exclusive chat with ThisDay by the Secretary-General of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha, however, dismissed the possibility of a nationwide lockdown.

He stated that some cluster areas in certain parts of the country would be closely monitored for possible intervention as advised by medical experts.

Mustapha cited the federal government’s intervention in Kano State, as an example of how the isolated lockdown might look.

He also noted that the situation reports across the country were being monitored closely, so the federal government will determine when to intervene.