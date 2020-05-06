FG Needs Exceptional Wisdom To Prevent Mass Infections, Hunger – Sam Adeyemi

The senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, says leaders in government need exceptional wisdom at this time to find a balance between preventing mass infections of Covid-19.

Read Also: You Are Beautiful Inside And Out: Sam Adeyemi Celebrates Wife On Their Wedding Anniversary

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, the cleric added that the government needs to be flexible at this time, adding that a lockdown can be ordered again, if necessary.

“Leaders in government need exceptional wisdom at this time to find the balance between preventing mass infections and deaths on one hand, and preventing mass hunger and collapse of the economy. We must be flexible. Lift restrictions and lockdown again if necessary.”