FG Playing Double Standard With Almajiri – Nyesom Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused President Muhammadu Buhari led government of playing politics with the relocation of Almajiris to their various states in the North.

Many State governments are taking the measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Wike spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt, when he received traditional rulers on Tuesday.

He insisted that the shutdown of Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor local government areas was necessary to curtail the spread of the virus.

At the event, Wike also threatened to punish anyone who violates the state’s directive on the use of face masks and the closure of markets.