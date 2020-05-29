FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Beaten To Death In India

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has reacted to the death of a Nigerian man after he was brutally beaten in India.

The Nigerian businessman, popularly called Sunny Mike, was beaten to death on Wednesday, May 27, at Palam, New Delhi.

It was gathered that the businessman was accused of theft by an Indian lady which prompted passers-by to beat him till death.

Reacting to the news, NIDCOM pointed out that they have begun investigations into the matter and urged Nigerians in India to remain calm.

