FG To Begin Home Feeding for School Children On Thursday

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that the homegrown school feeding program would commence on Thursday, May 14th despite school being under lockdown.

According to the minister of humanitarian affair, disaster management and social development, Hajia Sadiya Umar who made the announcement on Monday night, she said consultations with state governments to identify the distribution of Take-Home Rations to the households of children in the programme has begun.

“This is a globally accepted means of supporting children to continue to have access to nutrient-rich foods despite disruptions to the traditional channels of school feeding,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Abuja.