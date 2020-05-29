FG To Pay Jobless Youths N20,000 Monthly To Sweep Markets, Clear Gutters

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) has announced a scheme which will see unemployed youths in rural areas earning N20,000 per month.

He said N46.2 billion has been voted for the payment of the 774,000 people to be engaged under the special public works programme.

He made this known while speaking at a press conference in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the youths will be engaged in the clearing of drainages, sweeping markets, road maintenance, traffic control, and cleaning of public infrastructures like health centres and schools.

Keyamo said the scheme targeted 1,000 youths each from the 774 local governments across the country.

The minister said the programme is one of the biggest social intervention schemes to be carried out within a short period of time by any government in the history of Nigeria.