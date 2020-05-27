FG To Release Guidelines On School Re-opening

The chairman of the presidential task force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha has announced that the federal government would soon release guidelines for the reopening of schools to the public.

Read Also: Man Impregnates Ex-Girlfriend During Lockdown After Bride Postponed Wedding

This was contained in his children’s day address on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the latest development regarding the novel coronavirus in the country.

He said: “I wish to inform Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education will roll out measures for the self-reopening of schools.

“The Presidential Task Force wishes to use the occasion of this celebration to congratulate our children and assure them, their parents and all stakeholders alike that all hands are on deck to reopen schools at a safe time.

“We, therefore, use this medium to urge states, local governments, proprietors and all other stakeholders to begin to take steps that will facilitate an early and safe reopening.”