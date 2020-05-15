FG’s School Feeding Programme, A Big Scam – PDP

…Says Using Children To Steal Is Sacrilegious

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has described the federal government school feeding programme as a big scam.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the party, the scheme is just a cover-up by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to siphon billions of Nara.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, while it is clear that the APC-led administration school feeding programme had always been a scam, the claims to feed school children even when schools are closed is a colossal racketeering taken too far.

This, it said, went to further expose that stealing and corruption are deep-seated in the DNA of the APC and its administration.

“While the PDP has nothing against any transparent effort to provide succor to Nigerians, particularly our children, at this critical time, our party rejects the on-going fraud in which school children, who are in their respective homes, bearing the brunt of the failures of the APC administration, are being used as metaphors to divert public funds to a few corrupt individuals in the Buhari presidency.

“Nigerians are witnesses to how the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Umar Farouq, had always stammered, makes conflicting pronouncements and points to the president’s speech as a cover each time Nigerians demand the details of her humongous spending,” the party said.