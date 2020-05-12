FIFA Postpones Women’s Under-17 World Cup To 2021

FIFA has confirmed that the Women’s Under-17 World Cup – originally planned for November has been postponed.

The governing football body revealed that the event will now take place between February 17 and March 7 2021 in India as originally scheduled.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of many sporting activities, ranging from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to Euro 2020.

FIFA also unveiled new dates for this year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama. It will now be played from January 20 to February 6, 2021.

The 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania has been pushed back to September 12 next year.