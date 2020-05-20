Fireboy DML Puts His Number Out For Fans To Call (Video)

Promising Nigerian singer and entertainer, Fireboy DML, has shared his contact details with his fans.

In a new post on his Twitter account, the singer wrote down his number and asked his fans and followers to call him.

In another video he shared, he was seen receiving a call from a fan who had randomly called in after he tweeted.

This is coming after he earlier turned down a female fan’s request on social media.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Call me +234 706 209 3871”

Watch Video