Focus On Development Of Health Sector: Shehu Sani Appeals To World Leaders

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on world leaders to learn from the Coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world.
The former lawmaker expressed that countries that spend a lot on defence should now refocus their energy on the health sector.
He also expressed that countries should now include viruses as a potential enemy to national security.
He wrote, “the World must learn from the tragic experience of this pandemic or would be doomed the next time; Countries that allocates & spends billions in defence & peanuts on health must now reset to include viruses as one of its potential ‘foreign enemies’ or national security threats.”
