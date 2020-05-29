Forbes Remove Reality Star, Kylie Jenner From Billionaires List

Popular American reality star, Kylie Jenner has been removed from the exclusive billionaires’ list by Forbes.

Forbes downgraded the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family after it stumbled on the filings by publicly quoted Coty, which bought 51 per cent of Kylie Cosmetics.

This according to Forbes was one of the greatest celebrity cashouts of all time.

Kylie only pocketed $340million, contrary to reports that she pocketed $1.2billion.

Forbes also said the business is worth far less than it claimed and even less profitable.

Since 2019, Forbes had declared the cosmetic mogul as a billionaire.