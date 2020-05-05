‘Forget The Lifestyle And Glamour, I Don Suffer’ – Says Paul Okoye As She Shows Off His Living Room

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has taken to his official Twitter handle to recount his days of suffering while also showing off his living room.

The popular singer concluded by thanking God for his doings.

“F*ck it !!! I don suffer 🙄 forget the lifestyle and glamour, when I think back with all the struggles and hustle, how I got to this stage, without going for holidays and trips till date, just strictly doing what I know how to do best ……. I just thank God for life.

Read Also: Paul Okoye Condemns Funke Akindele’s Arrest, Calls For Prosecution Of Magistrate, Police (Video)