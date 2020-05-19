Forget The Pain But Never Forget Lessons Gained, Oge Okoye Tells Fans

Controversial Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye has advised her fans that they should forget the pain but never forget the lessons gained during the period.

The actress further charged them to ensure they live above distractions (noise) and still get to the finish line.

Read Also: Life Will Test You But Here Is What You Need To Remember: Actress, Oge Okoye

Okoye made this known via a post on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, 19th May.

She wrote:

Forget the pain but never forget the lessons gained ….it’s okay!

Just Live above the noise and still get to your finish line