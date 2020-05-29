Former Activists Like Oshiomhole, Keyamo Are Now Eating National Cake: Samklef

Popular Nigerian songwriter and music producer, Samklef says he does not blame Nigerians for not trusting anybody who speaks on their behalf.

Read Also: Wizkid Paid The Price For Nigerian Artistes ‘Internationally’ – Samklef

Samklef added that Nigerians lost their trust since the likes of Festus Keyamo and Adams Oshiomhole who used to speak for them are now ‘eating the national cake.’

He wrote: “I don’t blame Nigerians for not trusting anybody speaking on their behalf. Cause the likes of oshiomole and keyamo who used to be voice of the people are now eating the National cake. But me I’m different I just want my son to be proud of his country.”