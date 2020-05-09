Former Chelsea Player Claims He Was Told To Pay N4.8M To Play For Super Eagles

Nigerian born Haiti international footballer, Emmanuel Sarki has alleged that former coaches in the Super Eagles asked him to pay the sum of £10,000 to get a call up.

Recall that earlier, it was reported that former Super Eagles forward, Chinedu Obasi alleged that he was dropped from the 2014 Super Eagles World Cup team because of his failure to pay coaches bribe.

Emmanuel Sarki who is now playing for the Haiti national team explained on Liberty Radio in Kaduna that the allegation Chinedu Obasi made was true because he was also told the same.

”While I was in Poland Wisla Krakow, my club’s president spoke with the national team coaches inviting them to come and watch me in which he was asked to pay for the flight tickets.

”I was now called by the same people my club contacted and was told I should pay £10,000 if I want to be invited that coming to watch me was not enough,” Sarki explained on the show handled by Mowiz.