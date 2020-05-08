Former Child Actor Somadina Adinma Celebrates 21st Birthday

Former child star, Somadina Adinma has taken to his social media page to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Fans and colleagues across the globe have been celebrating the dashing young man, who was romantically linked to colleague, Regina Daniels.

Somadina shared a photo of himself to mark the milestone and he wrote;

“Open to all the gifts,love & unexpected twinkles of joy the universe has to offer .



Happy birthday to me”

The actor, who is from Anambra State, was born and bred in Lagos State.

See the full post below: