Former Health Minister, Dr. Haliru Alhassan Is Dead

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Haliru Alhassan is dead at the age of 66.

The late Minister is said to be the childhood friend of Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, was diabetic before his death.

Daily Trust reported that Alhassan who served as the Minister of Health under the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, died around 12 noon on Sunday, May 10.

Friends and dignitaries have also identified with the family in this trying time.

Before his death, he was serving as the Chairman of Governing Board of Health Services Management Board in Sokoto State.