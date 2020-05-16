Former Kaduna Lawmaker, Yakubu Bityong, Dies At 56

A former member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr Yakubu Bityong, is dead.

Bityong represented Kaura Constituency in the Assembly from 2011 to 2019.

He reportedly died on Friday night in Kaduna at the age of 56.

A political associate of the deceased, Yakubu Umaru-Spider, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna.

Umaru-Spider, a former Secretary of Kaura Local Government, said Bityong was diagnosed with lung complications and placed on treatment two weeks ago.

Bityong also served as a commissioner in the ministries of Youths and Sports; Non-Governmental Organisation; and Special Duties between 2003 and 2010.