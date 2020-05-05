Former Sokoto State Governor Dies At 82

The Sokoto State Government have announced the death of Dr Garba Nadama, the second civilian governor of the State.

In a statement to newsmen on Tuesday, the Sokoto State govt disclosed that Nadama, aged 82 years, died after an illness of natural cause.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal who expressed shock and sadness over the former governor’s death condoled with the family of the late politician.

According to Tambuwal, Nadama was a dedicated and visionary leader whose ideas positioned the State on a solid foundation.

He said the former Sokoto governor was unrelenting in offering wise counsel for the advancement of the State and its people.