Former Super Eagles Coaches Were Involved In Unethical Selections – Odemwingie

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria playmaker, Peter Odemwingie has come out to accuse former national coaches of the country of unethical behaviours during the selection of players during his active playing days.

The former West Brom striker made this known in a recent interview with newsmen.

“Some of our coaches did get involved in a bit of player management, they had management companies,” Odemwingie told Super Eagles media team in an Instagram chat.

“Shuaibu Amodu, for instance, had a management company. Some picked a weaker player over a stronger one who played in a better club because they wanted to market their player.

“He was in and out as a coach and an agent, but he was a great man. I used to talk with him whenever I could about it. I loved Amodu.

“We used to fall out at times with him when they changed our hotels to a very poor one in Abuja.”