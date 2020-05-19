Former WWE Super Star, Shad Gaspard Goes Missing After Beach Swim

WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is currently missing after he went for a swim at Venice Beach on Sunday, May 17.

According to TMZ, the American wrestler and his 10-year-old son were among a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current at about 4 pm, with lifeguards racing into the water to rescue the swimmers.

It’s reported that Gaspard’s son was rescued but the former WWE star is still yet to be located.

READ ALSO – WWE: Cause of Ashley Massaro’s Death Revealed

An official working with the L.A. Fire Department told that they believe the 39-year-old “did submerge with the ocean.”

See Photo Here: