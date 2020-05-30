Friends Host Mide Martins To Belated Birthday Party (Video)

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins was thrown into a stream of emotions following the love she received from her friends and well-wishers after her birthday.

According to the actress, the actions displayed by her friends is evidence that she is loved and thought of by them.

In the video she shared on Instagram, the mother of two was seen shedding uncontrollable tears.

READ ALSO – Actress Mide Prays For Women On Mother’s Day

In the video, she also narrated how everything had happened with the caption as she also appreciated her friends and well-wishers.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAvuFp_jYEn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link