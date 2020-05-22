FRSC Deploys 1,200 Personnel In Ogun For Eid-el-Fitr

As Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr on Saturday, 23rd March, the federal road safety corps (FRSC) has announced the deployment of 1,200 personnel to Ogun state for a special patrol operation in the state so as to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The state sector commander, Mr Clement Oladele, made this known in a statement on Friday, 22nd Friday.

He added that the corps will continue to collaborate with other security agencies to implement directives on COVID-19 safety guidelines.

” The FRSC operations will include continuous collaboration with sister security agencies in implementing the COVID – 19 directives issued by both the Federal and Ogun State Governments,” he said.