‘Frustration Almost Made Me Consider Fraud’ – Zlatan Ibile Reveals (Video)

Popular indigenous rapper, Omoniyi Temitayo Raphael, also known as Zlatan Ibile, recently opened up about his past during an Instagram live session.

The rave of the moment revealed that he almost considered going into Internet fraud due to frustration.

Zlatan Ibile stated that struggles of life almost pushed him to ‘carry laptop’.

However, the Zanku creator thanked God for where he is today as he recounted how ladies refused to date him because he had no money.

In his words;

“I was so frustrated I almost carried laptop. Thank God Sha. Girls show me pepper. I no even get girlfriend. Na fine boys dey get girlfriend Na when I make am I get girlfriend.”



Read Also: Singer Simi Dances With Her Growing Baby Bump (Video)

Watch the video below: