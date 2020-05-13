Gambari Appointment: ‘In Buhari’s Nigeria, The Young Die For The Old May Live – Omokri

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a 75-year-old man, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff following the demise of Abba Kyari – a 67- year-old man who died recently.
Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he describes Buhari’s view of Nigeria as where the young die so that the old may live.
“I commend General @MBuhari for being a listening leader.
“We complained of Abba Kyari’s age (67) and Buhari heard us and improved on the age by appointing a 75-year-old to succeed a 67-year-old!
“In Buhari’s Nigeria, the young die so that the old may live!”
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 13, 2020