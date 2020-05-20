Gambari Is A Great Asset To Nigeria, Says Former UN Chief, Ban Ki-moon

Former Secretary-general of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon has described the appointment of professor Ibrahim Gambari as the chief of staff to President Buhari as a great asset to the country and Africa.

Ban Ki-moon made this known in his congratulatory message to the new presidential gatekeeper.

A copy of the message was made public by Lauretta Onochie, presidential aide on social media.

”I would like to sincerely congratulate you on your recent appointment as Chief of Staff to H.E. Pres. @MBuhari of Nigeria. Your appointment is a great asset not to the President of Nigeria but also your country Nigeria and Africa in a broader sense- Ban Ki Moon

Former UN Chief.