Gambari Is A Member Of Cabal Headed By Buhari – Deji Adeyanju Alleges

Popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Adeyanju claimed that Gambari was a member of the cabal allegedly headed by Buhari himself.

In a tweet, the activist alleged that Gambari had been with Buhari for over 40 years even before the president married Aisha.

See his tweet below:

The new Chief of Staff is a member of the cabal. He has been with Buhari for over 40yrs even before he married Aisha Buhari. Bury all the conspiracy theories. Buhari is the cabal. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 12, 2020

Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Gambari defended the Abacha regime’s execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa, calling his group of activists “common criminals.” He’s one of the Buhari cabal members. https://t.co/5jTjNMPEas — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) May 12, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the popular activist expressed that Professor Gambari’s act will make his predecessor, late Abba Kyari look like a saint.