Gambari Is A Member Of Cabal Headed By Buhari – Deji Adeyanju Alleges

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Ibrahim Gambari and Deji Adeyanju
Ibrahim Gambari and Deji Adeyanju

Popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Adeyanju claimed that Gambari was a member of the cabal allegedly headed by Buhari himself.

In a tweet, the activist alleged that Gambari had been with Buhari for over 40 years even before the president married Aisha.

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent tweet, the popular activist expressed that Professor Gambari’s act will make his predecessor, late Abba Kyari look like a saint.

