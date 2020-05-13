Gambari’s Appointment: Power Has Now Shifted In Aso Rock – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has alleged that power has now changed hands in the presidential Villa since the death of the former chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he alleged that the duo of Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu have now been sidelined since Abba Kyari’s death such that they were not even informed of prof Ibrahim Gambari’s appointment as the new chief of staff.

“To show you how both @FemAdesina and @Garshehu have been sidelined by General @MBuhari since the death of Abba Kyari, they were both not informed of Gambari’s appointment. It was Buhari’s PA on social media who made the announcement.Power has shifted in Aso Rock.”