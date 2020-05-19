Ganduje Approves Eid Prayers Amid Lockdown

Kano state government has announced that Eid prayers would be allowed to hold during Sallah despite the state being under lockdown.

Also, Fridays Jumat service would also start to hold in the state.

Tanko Yakasai, the spokesman of the state governor made this known via a new statement on Tuesday.

“This means that the relaxation of the lockdown on the days of Monday and Thursday will continue, but Friday prayers will also be allowed as well as Eid Prayers, but traditional Eid celebrations in the State will not be allowed.’’

“They should also observe spacing as well as making brief sermon and observing social distancing,’’ he said.